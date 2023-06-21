BSF recovers 14 packets of suspected narcotics in Punjab's Ferozepur

Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], June 21 : Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday recovered 14 small packets of narcotic items suspected to be Heroin of approximately 500 grams, BSF in its release said.

According to the release, BSF troops observed suspicious footmarks near the village Gandhi Kilcha in the Ferozepur district while carrying out area domination patrol and during the search recovered suspected Heroin packets wrapped with yellow adhesive tape.

The BSF in its release said, "On Wednesday at about 06: 45 hrs, Border Security Force troops while carrying out area domination patrol ahead of the border fence observed suspicious footmarks near Village Gandu Kilcha, District - Ferozepur."

"Further, during search, BSF troops recovered 14 small packets of narcotic items suspected to be Heroin, gross weight approx 500 Gms, wrapped with yellow adhesive tape ahead of the border fence," they added.

"Vigilant troops of BSF, once again, were able to foil the nefarious designs of smugglers," the BSF said.

