BSF recovers Pakistani drone in Punjab's Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 12 : The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a Pakistani drone on the outskirts of Shaidpur Kalan village in Punjab's Amritsar district on Monday, said an official statement.

"Based on specific intelligence inputs, 01 Pakistani drone, in broken condition has been recovered by alert troops of BSF in Amritsar", an official statement of the BSF said.

An official spokesperson of the BSF Punjab Frontier informed that the recovered drone is a Quadcopter of model DJO Matrice 300 RTK series.

https://twitter.com/BSF_Punjab/status/1668088885723955200

