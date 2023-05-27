BSF recovers suspected drug packet in Gujarat's Kutch

Kutch (Gujarat) [India], May 27 : Border Security Forces (BSF) recovered a packet of suspected drugs weighing approximately 1 kg on Friday during a search operation in the Kori Creek in the Kutch region of Gujarat.

According to the Public Relations Officer, BSF Gujarat, the suspected packet of drugs weighing approximately 1 kg was recovered from an isolated bet in Kori Creek about 6 km from the border post of Koteshwar.

It added that the recovered packet is similar to earlier recovered packets which were confirmed to be heroin having an estimated value of Rs 5 crores in the international market.

"However exact nature and type of drug recovered today are being ascertained. Since April 2023, 29 packets of charas and 6 packets of other drugs have been recovered from Jakhau Coast," the PRO statement added.

"Extensive search of the isolated bets off Jakhau coast has been launched by BSF," it added.

As per the PRO statement, the packet appears to have been washed away with the waves from the deep sea and reached Indian Coast.

Earlier on May 23, a BSF official said that troops of the Border Security Force on Monday shot down a Pakistani drone carrying narcotics along the international border in Punjab's Amritsar.

The official added that two packets suspected to be heroin have been seized during the search.

"BSF shot down a Pakistani drone carrying narcotics near the International border in Punjab's Amritsar. Troops of 144 Corps of BSF conducted an operation in the BOP Rajatal area in which a drone has been shot down. 2 packets suspected to be of heroin have been seized," Ajay Kumar Mishra, BSF Commandant, Amritsar said earlier in the month.

