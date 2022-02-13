BSF seizes 15 gold biscuits worth Rs 90 lakh from Indo-Bangladesh border, Indian smuggler apprehended

The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended an Indian smuggler on Sunday with 15 gold biscuits weighing 1,749.18 grams from the India-Bangladesh border.

As per the BSF, the price of the seized gold biscuits is approximately Rs 90 lakh in the Indian market.

"On February 12, troops of Border Out Post Khanjipur received the information that smugglers had left for Kanaikuli bus stop through a bus. The bus was stopped by the BSF troops at the Kanaikuli bus stop and apprehended the smuggler. After a thorough search of the smuggler, 15 gold biscuits were recovered from him," the BSF said in an official statement.

During preliminary interrogation, as per the BSF, the apprehended smuggler has been identified as one 36-year-old Hanif Mandal.

The BSF has alleged that the smuggler has revealed that he had taken these gold biscuits from one Hashid Sheikh.

"The seized gold biscuits and the apprehended smuggler have been handed over to the Customs Office, Tihatta for further legal action," the statement read.

( With inputs from ANI )

