BSF shoots down another Pak drone near International Border in Punjab's Gurdaspur carrying arms, ammunition

Gurdaspur (Punjab), March 10 The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday shot down another Pakistani drone near International Border here in Punjab's Gurdaspur district which was used from across the border to supply arms and ammunition.

The hexacopter drone was shot down and recovered alongwith contraband items by the alert BSF troops at about 12.55 am from the area near Metla village in the Gurdaspur district.

One AK series Rifle, two magazines and 40 rounds of live cartridges were also recovered from a farming field in depth area near Nabi Nagar village in Gurdaspur.

"On 10th March 2023 at about 0055 hours, Border Security Force troops deployed at the border heard the buzzing sound of a suspected flying object (drone) entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in the area near Metla village in Gurdaspur district," the BSF said.

As per the laid down drill troops endeavoured to intercept the drone by firing, it further said."On day break the whole area was cordoned in which police also participated."

During the relentless search, the BSF said its troops could find and recovered one drone (hexacopter) alongwith one AK series Rifle, two magazines and 40 rounds of live cartridges from a farming field in a depth area near Nabi Nagar village in Gurdaspur.

"Vigilant troops of BSF, once again, foiled nefarious design of drug smugglers," the BSF added, which is responsible to guard the 3,323 km India-Pakistan International Border.

( With inputs from ANI )

