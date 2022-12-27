BSF working in tandem with Gujarat Police to bring facts about its head constable's murder

Days after the murder of its head constable in Gujarat, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday said it is working in tandem with the state police to bring out facts to the fore.

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was reportedly killed by family members of a boy, whom he went to accost for allegedly uploading a video of his minor daughter online, police said earlier.

The paramilitary force said Head Constable Melaji Vaghela of the 56 Battalion was on leave at his hometown Suryanagar in the Kheda district of Gujarat when he was killed on December 24.

"On December 25, 2022, Frontier HQrs BSF Gujarat received information regarding the unfortunate incident in which HC Melaji Bhai of 56 Bn was murdered. Gujarat Police and family members were immediately contacted for ascertaining the facts about the incident," said the BSF.

"IG BSF Gujarat got in touch with senior officials from Gujarat Police and sought their prompt support in the investigation of the matter," the force said.

State Police acted swiftly and arrested seven accused so far, in this case, said the BSF, adding "the BSF and state police are working in tandem and fully committed to bring facts to the fore and ensure justice to the demised BSF trooper and his family".

"BSF is in constant touch with the family members of the deceased jawan and is providing all help to them including the release of immediate financial assistance and proper medical treatment. The Force is fully committed to ensuring the well-being of the family of BSF Jawan by extending unswerving support to them in every manner," said a statement by BSF.

The BSF Head Constable was killed on December 24 in Gujarat's Kheda allegedly by seven members of a family after he protested against a purportedly objectionable video of his minor daughter posted online.

As per reports, the Head Constable along with his wife and son had gone to the house of the family, charging one of the members for allegedly circulating the video of his daughter on social media.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor