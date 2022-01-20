Budget 2022: As per Assocham survey healthcare sector likely to receive top priority in Budget

The final Budget date of 2022 has been released, The finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman on February 1 at 11 am will release the Union Budget 2022. The first part of budget 2022 will start from January 31 and will continue till 11 February.

According to reports, it is said that the finance minister will give top priority to the healthcare sector in the upcoming Budget 2022. Assocham's survey on Thursday said that the healthcare sector will be the highest priority for the upcoming budget 2022 as continuing challenges posed by COVID-19 and the imperative need for scaling up public health infrastructure.

As per the survey, 47 percent of the respondents pointed towards Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to give maximum attention to healthcare in the Budget. Energy infrastructure and technology were also on the priority list as per the survey. The survey was done among 400 respondents across 40 cities from different sectors.

Besides, nearly 40 percent of the Assocham survey respondents said that the finance minister should reduce income tax among other measures to boost private demand and consumption. About 31 percent demanded Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to the poor households. While 28 percent of the respondents stated that the Budget should include several measures to encourage the latest technologies at a lower cost.