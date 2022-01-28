Budget 2022: This year's budget to be in 'paperless form' and will be available on mobile app

This time the Union Budget 2022 will be different, this year the finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman will present a budget in "paperless form", the government said on January 27. The government also informed that the entire budget will be released on a mobile application named 'Union Busget Mobile App', after February 1 for lawmakers and the general public.

This app will show the full budget documents including the Budget Speech, Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill, etc. Moreover, this app is in both the languages Hindi and English.

Meanwhile, the final Budget date of 2022 has been released, The finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman on February 1 at 11 am will release the Union Budget 2022. The first part of budget 2022 will start from January 31 and will continue till 11 February.

While this will be the 10th presentation of the Modi-led BJP government here are more details about Union Budget 2022.

