Budget 2023: PLI scheme to include more sectors

In an attempt to expand Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme to cover more high-employment potential sectors, the Union government is likely to extend fiscal incentives for the production of toys, bicycles and leather and footwear in the forthcoming budget. The government has already launched the scheme with an investment of around Rs 2 lakh crore for as many as 14 sectors, including white goods, medicines, textiles, food items, high-efficiency solar PV modules, advanced chemical cells, speciality steel, as well as automobiles and auto components.

A proposal to extend PLI scheme benefits to different sectors such as toys and leather are at advanced stages of finalisation and there is a likelihood that it may figure in the Budget, they added.The PLI scheme is aimed at making Indian manufacturers globally competitive, attracting investment in the areas of core competency and cutting-edge technology; ensuring efficiencies; creating economies of scale; enhancing exports and making India an integral part of the global supply chain. As of September 2022, the PLI scheme for Large-Scale Electronics Manufacturing (LSEM) has attracted investment of Rs 4,784 crore, and led to a total production of Rs 2,03,952 crore, including exports of Rs 80,769 crore, according to a government statement.