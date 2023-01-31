Budget 2023: President Murmu says, India is providing solutions to the world

In maiden pre-budget session speech, President Murmu said Today, India's self-confidence is at its highest and the country is providing solutions to the world. She also envisaged for a poverty-free India, whose middle class would also lead a prosperous life.

There should be an India that will not have poverty, whose middle class will also be prosperous, an India whose youth and women will stand at the front to show a path to society & the country, an India whose youth stays two steps ahead of time, she added.

On one hand, we are developing our pilgrimage centres and historic heritage, while on the other hand, India is becoming a major space power in the world. India has launched first private satellite too.

