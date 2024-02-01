Budget 2024: 1 Crore Households to Get 300 Units of Free Monthly Electricity, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

February 1, 2024

India's finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, announced on Thursday that through roof-top solarisation, 1 crore households will be enabled to obtain up to 300 units of free electricity every monthThe announcement is a major relief to millions of Indians who are struggling to afford rising electricity costs. It is also a political move ahead of the upcoming general elections.

In addition to providing free electricity, the government also announced a number of other initiatives to help the poor and middle class. These include:

  • Providing incentives for mustard and groundnut cultivation
  • Investing in modern storage and supply chains for agriculture
  • Building 517 new air routes under the UDAN scheme to connect smaller cities
  • The government also said that it has lifted 250 million people out of poverty in the past 10 years and provided free food to 800 million people.
