Budget 2024: 1 Crore Households to Get 300 Units of Free Monthly Electricity, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

India's finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, announced on Thursday that through roof-top solarisation, 1 crore households will be enabled to obtain up to 300 units of free electricity every monthThe announcement is a major relief to millions of Indians who are struggling to afford rising electricity costs. It is also a political move ahead of the upcoming general elections.

In addition to providing free electricity, the government also announced a number of other initiatives to help the poor and middle class. These include: