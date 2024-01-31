Budget 2024: India Likely To Lower Import Duty on Mobile Phone Components

India's government has announced a reduction in the import duty on mobile phone components from 15% to 10%. This move is expected to lower the cost of mobile phones for consumers in India. The reduced import duty will apply to essential components used in mobile phone production, such as camera modules, chargers, and printed circuit boards. The government believes this will stimulate domestic manufacturing of mobile phones and lead to job creation.

This announcement precedes the presentation of India's interim budget on February 1, which covers the first six months of the fiscal year. The full budget is scheduled to be presented after the general elections, anticipated to take place in April-May 2024.

In addition to this, the government has introduced several measures to bolster the manufacturing sector in India, including a new scheme to incentivize investment in manufacturing, a decrease in corporate tax rates for manufacturing companies, and a simplification of the regulatory environment for manufacturing companies. These measures are intended to attract more investment and generate employment opportunities in the manufacturing sector.