Budget aims to translate vision of empowering J&K's society: L-G

Srinagar, July 23 J&K Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday that the Union Budget has focused on productivity and resilience in agriculture which will greatly benefit the UT.

“Natural farming, mission for oilseeds, vegetable production, supply chains and national cooperation will ensure inclusive growth for farmers, villages and labourers,” he said in a series of posts on X.

He said that J&K has seized the opportunities of the 21st century and our youth are building a proud and prosperous J&K.

“#Budget2024 with focus on ‘Employment & Skilling’ & new schemes will give fresh impetus to youth empowerment and it’ll pave the way for higher participation of women in the workforce,” he wrote on X.

He said the budget provides unlimited opportunities to youth, women, farmers and entrepreneurs and lays down plans for a prosperous rural India which will also speed up the development of a robust agriculture infrastructure and urban development.

“This budget with a focus on employment, skilling, MSMEs and the middle class, seeks to translate the vision of empowering all sections of the population,” he said.

He said that the nine priorities are for generating ample opportunities for all as envisaged in the Budget which will ensure faster progress and social equity.

The L-G also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for a “visionary” budget, saying it will intensify “economic growth, facilitate far-reaching reforms for ‘Viksit Bharat’ and increase ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and ‘Ease of Living’.”

He added that the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan for saturation coverage in tribal-majority villages and aspirational districts will be a “game-changer”.

He said that the budget is aimed at translating into reality the vision of empowering the common man in J&K by empowering all sections of society.

