Budget Session: A big leader insulted President and tribal community, PM Modi

PM Modi alleges that a big leader from the Opposition had insulted President Droupadi Murmu and the tribal community on TV. He was referring to Adhir Ranjan Choudhury referring to the President by a word that is considered an insult. "Later that leader tried to mitigate the crisis by writing a letter, PM Modi said.

PM Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address to Parliament. In his speech, the prime minister responded to the allegations made by Opposition parties, including the Congress.

Both Houses of the Parliament witnessed chaos as Opposition MPs targetted the ruling government over Hindenburg-Adani row, inflation and unemployment, among other issues.