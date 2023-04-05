Bus carrying 50 passengers overturns in Delhi
New Delhi [India], April 5 : A private bus carrying 50 passengers from Ajmer overturned at Rajokri near Gurugram in the national capital region on Wednesday.
Two passengers, including a woman and a child, suffered injuries in the incident that took place near the Rajokri flyover near the Delhi airport.
The injured have been hospitalised, police said.
They added that the incident happened around 7 am.
Further details awaited.
