Bus carrying 50 passengers overturns in Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 5 : A private bus carrying 50 passengers from Ajmer overturned at Rajokri near Gurugram in the national capital region on Wednesday.

Two passengers, including a woman and a child, suffered injuries in the incident that took place near the Rajokri flyover near the Delhi airport.

The injured have been hospitalised, police said.

They added that the incident happened around 7 am.

Further details awaited.

