Cab driver killed, beggar shot at after altercation near Red Fort

New Delhi, April 15 A 36-year-old cab driver was killed while a beggar was shot at by unidentified individuals near Red Fort in Delhi, an official said on Monday.

Sharing the details, police said that a piece of information was received from LNJP hospital on Monday at 1:50 a.m. that Mohammad Sakib, a resident of Zakir Nagar, had been admitted after receiving gunshot wounds, along with one Luv Khush (15), a resident of Palwal.

“During treatment, Sakib, who had suffered a gunshot injury in his upper abdomen, had succumbed to his injuries,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) M. K. Meena stated.

Further investigation revealed that at around midnight one Maruti Wagon-R, approaching from Kodia Pul to Chatta Rail Crossing, had hit a battery rickshaw. There was an altercation which ensued.

After a brief altercation, the driver of Wagon-R, Sakib, was forcibly removed from the vehicle by two individuals. As onlookers began to gather, the driver managed to apprehend one of his assailants.

“Amid the chaos, one of the assailants brandished a firearm and shot Sakib and Luv Kush, a local beggar who frequents the area. Passersby promptly rushed both victims to LNJP hospital,” said the DCP.

“Forensic analysis of the scene has been conducted, and a case has been filed under sections 302/307 of the Indian Penal Code and section 27 of the Arms Act. Further investigation into the matter is underway,” the DCP added.

