Calcutta HC seeks reports from two police commissionerates over delay in uploading FIRs to websites

Kolkata, Jan 16 The Calcutta High Court, on Thursday, has sought reports from two leading commissionerates in West Bengal, namely Kolkata Police and Howrah City Police over complaints relating to delay in uploading of first information reports (FIRs) on their respective websites.

The Calcutta High Court gave this direction acting on a public interest litigation accusing the two leading commiserates of adopting a lackadaisical approach in the matter compared to the district police authorities.

In the public interest litigation filed by an individual, Kartik Mishra, who had been constantly pursuing the issue at different legal forums, the litigant had pointed out that as per normal operating procedures, the FIR's once lodged need to be uploaded at the respective websites of the police commiserates or district police within 24 hours from the time of registering those FIRs.

However, the litigant pointed out that both Kolkata Police and Howrah City Police, had been reluctant about uploading the FIRs days after they were registered.

The litigant had also pointed out that although the performance of the Kolkata Police is better than that of the Howrah City Police in the matter, the process of accessing the FIRs at the website of Kolkata Police is quite cumbersome.

According to the litigant, the person seeking a copy of any FIR needs to go through too many steps and answer too many questions before reaching the desired step, causing inconvenience.

The litigant in the matter also referred to the easy process of tracking case details in the website of the Calcutta High Court.

However, the authorities of both Kolkata Police and Howrah City Police have denied the allegations of delayed uploading of FIRs on their websites.

Finally, the Calcutta High Court has sought detailed reports on the status of the two commiserates in the matter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor