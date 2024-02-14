Calcutta High Court Lifts Prohibitory Orders Under Section 144 in Sandeshkhali

The Calcutta High Court ruled in favor of lifting prohibitory orders imposed under Section 144 in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, amidst ongoing protests over alleged atrocities on villagers linked to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

In its ruling, the court criticized the authorities for their approach in handling the situation, suggesting a focus on apprehending alleged perpetrators rather than stifling protests. Justice Jay Sengupta emphasized the need for addressing complaints and ensuring accountability, directing authorities to investigate alleged police involvement in crimes.

Only if they are hauled up, can the tortured women of the village muster enough courage to lodge all their complaints, the court said in its order while setting aside the promulgation of Section 144 of CrPC prohibiting assembly of five or more persons in Sandeshkhali police station area in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Justice Jay Sengupta directed that if such complaints are made by them, the authorities will also inquire about alleged wrongdoings by police personnel as well, whether for abetment of such crimes or for destruction of evidence. He directed the police authorities to keep a sharp vigil and deploy more armed personnel in the area for keeping peace and use modern technology like drone cameras to conduct surveillance.

The petition, filed by two Sandeshkhali residents, sought the court's intervention to lift the prohibitory orders enforced since February 9. Counsel Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya argued that the orders infringed upon people's right to protest and lacked a valid foundation.

Highlighting the arrest of only one accused out of three implicated in the alleged atrocities, the counsel underscored the necessity of tracing the remaining suspects. The area has been embroiled in unrest, with recent protests stemming from accusations of violence against women and land encroachment by individuals associated with the ruling party.

Sandeshkhali, previously in the spotlight following an incident where Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were assaulted by a mob during a search at the residence of Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh on January 5, has recently been the scene of ongoing protests. These protests, ongoing for the past week, are fueled by allegations of violence against women and accusations of land encroachment perpetrated by individuals affiliated with the ruling party.