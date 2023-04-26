Car rams rickshaw-puller, drags him over 300 metres in Delhi's Lutyens zone, accused driver held: Police

New Delhi [India], April 26 : In an incident bearing a chilling reminder of the Khanjawala hit-and-drag case, a car on Tuesday allegedly rammed into a rickshaw in the national capital's Lutyens' zone, dragged the rickshaw-puller a considerable distance, police said.

The person behind the wheel of the vehicle, identified as 25-year-old Farman, was chased by some commuters over 300 meters before he was nabbed, police informed further.

The incident took place on Ferozeshah Road.

The rickshaw puller was rushed to a nearby hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle, which they claimed was going at high speed and was being driven rashly, rammed the rickshaw from the rear.

Vinod, an eyewitness, said, "I was riding my scooter when a car drove past me at high speed and before I could process what happened, it rammed into a rickshaw."

"The rickshaw-puller flew off his seat and held on to the car, which dragged him along over 300 metres," he said.

Taking note of the incident, Delhi police said in a statement, "On Tuesday evening, a car rammed into a rickshaw, dragging the rickshaw-puller over a considerable distance. The accused driver, Farman, was caught by some commuters and handed over to the police. He is a resident of Ghaziabad."

Earlier, on New Year's night, 20-year-old Anjali Singh, who was riding a scooter in Outer Delhi's Kanjhawala, was hit by a vehicle and dragged for several kilometres. She was later found dead on the street, with her clothes tattered and torn.

Five youths, who were allegedly in the car at the time of the incident, were later arrested.

