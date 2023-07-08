Case registered against person operating Twitter handle 'Shafeeq 2.0' for insulting national flag by morphing photo of Sidhi urination incident

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 8 : A case has been registered against a person operating a twitter account 'Shafeeq 2.0' for allegedly insulting the national flag by morphing a photo with Sidhi urination incident in the state capital Bhopal, a police official said.

The accused had shared the photograph of insulting the Indian tricolour on the said twitter handle. Following which the case was registered against the accused under various sections at Kamla Nagar police station in the city on Thursday (July 6).

The police station in charge Anil Vajpaye said, "We received a complaint that a person used an image of the Sidhi urination incident and doctored it to insult the Indian Tricolour. We have registered an FIR against the person operating the Twitter account Shafeeq 2.O."

"The case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153A(1), 465 and 469 and section 67 of the IT Act as well as provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honor Act in the matter. Further proceedings into the matter are underway and efforts are on to find the accused," he added.

According to photographs received from the police, the accused has replaced the Sidhi incident victim with tricolour and the accused in Sidhi incident is shown urinating on tricolour.

