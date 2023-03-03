Cattle smuggling case: TMC's Anubrata Mondal moves HC challenging trial court ruling on plea to take him to Delhi

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal on Friday moved Calcutta High Court challenging the Asansol Special CBI court's order granting the Enforcement Directorate's plea to take him to Delhi for further questioning and investigation in the cattle smuggling case.

The matter will be taken up for hearing on Friday afternoon.

The TMC leader was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for his alleged involvement in cattle smuggling across the Bangladesh border.

Mondal was arrested by the ED in connection with the case following an interrogation at Asansol jail that lasted more than five hours.

Earlier, on January 24, the Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi dismissed the default bail plea filed on behalf of the TMC leader.

Special Judge Raghubir Singh said he found no ground to grant relief and, hench dismissed the bail application of the accused, Anubrata.

On January 4, the trial court had noted that the ED's case is based on the Scheduled Offence (CBI case), the proceedings of which were going on there at the CBI court in Asansol.

The court further noted that some of the accused in the cattle smuggling case were already behind bars.

Mondal was also arrested in July in a related case filed by the CBI. The ED had filed a chargesheet on the basis of the CBI case against Satish Kumar, the then commandant of the Border Security Force (BSF), 36 Battalion, Enamul Haque, Anarul SK, Golam Mustafa and other BSF and Customs officials for alleged commission of a cognisable offence under Section 120B of the IPC and multiple sections of the PC Act, 1988.

( With inputs from ANI )

