CBI arrests man in bribery case

New Delhi, May 21 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday said it has arrested a private consultant for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe from a man to help him in settling the false EPFO dues levied on his firm.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered against Sachin Jashani, the private consultant, and Neeraj Singh, a Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, Rajkot, based on a complaint.

"Jashani had demanded a bribe on behalf of Singh for settlement of false EPFO dues levied on the complainant's firm. The CBI laid a trap and caught Jashani red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe," said the official.

The CBI said that searches were conducted at the premises of the accused at Rajkot.

"The arrested accused was presented before the competent court and remanded to the CBI's custody," an official said.



atk/pgh

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor