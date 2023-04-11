CBI arrests MES junior engineer in bribery case

New Delhi, April 11 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested a Junior Engineer (E&M) working in the office of Garrison Engineer, Military Engineering Services, Jaipur (Rajasthan), and his aide for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 16,000 from a man if he wanted to continue working with them on a contract basis, an official said.

A senior CBI official said that the accused was identified as Vinod Kumar, the Junior Engineer, and Santosh Kumar Pandey, HR manager of a Noida-based firm.

The CBI said that a case was registered against the Junior Engineer and a Manager (HR) of a private company based at NOIDA (Uttar Pradesh) on the allegations of demanding undue advantage from the complainant's salary for continuing his services on a contract basis.

"The complainant (a contractual employee) of NOIDA-based private company was working as electrician helper at Military Engineering Services (MES), Jaipur, and was getting salary for the work performed by him. Kumar in conspiracy with Pandey demanded a bribe of Rs 26,000 and agreed to accept Rs 16,000 as first instalment for himself and for the said HR Manager from complainant's salary for continuing his services and further contract in MES," the official added.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the junior engineer (E&M) red handed for demanding and accepting undue advantage of Rs 10,000 from the complainant as the first instalment.

