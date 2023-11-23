CBI coordinates return of Kerala murder accused from Saudi Arabia

New Delhi, Nov 23 A murder accused wanted in India by the Kerala Police and against whom a Red Notice was issued by the Interpol was brought back from Saudi Arabia through the coordinated efforts of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), officials said.

A CBI spokesperson here said that Sudheesh Ramachandran was wanted by Kerala Police in a case registered in 2006 at Thumba Police Station in Kerala's Thiruvanathapuram for murder and other offences.

The spokesperson said, "The Global Operation Centre of CBI (NCB-India) coordinated over Interpol channels and the Red Notice Subject (who was absconding for several years) was located in Saudi Arabia. With the close assistance of INTERPOL NCB – Riyadh, he was returned on November 23 (Thursday) from Saudi Arabia to India by a team from Kerala Police."

The official said that a Red Notice was issued against him from IPSG on May 26, 2021 on the request of the Kerala Police.

A Red Notice was circulated to all Interpol member countries for location and arrest of the accused.

The notice is issued by the Interpol on the request of a member country to detain a fugitive accused located in foreign jurisdiction.

