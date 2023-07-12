CBI files chargesheet against journalist, his associate in alleged case of espionage

New Delhi [India], July 12 : Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi and former Navy Commander Ashish Pathak who were earlier arrested in an alleged case of espionage in May.

The CBI had taken over the case earlier registered by the Delhi Police special cell.

CBI's FIR was filed last December and Delhi Police registered the case in September 2022.

The home ministry transferred the case looking into the "gravity and sensitivity" of the case.

The FIR stated, "One journalist is involved in illegal collection of sensitive information including minute details of the DRDO projects and their progress and the sensitive details about future procurement of Indian armed forces which reveal the strategic preparedness of our country

classified communication relating to national security and details of strategic and diplomatic talks of India with our friendly countries which can spoil bilateral relations of India with them and has shared such classified information with intelligence agencies of foreign countries."

As per the information, this is an international network in which some Indian journalists are supplying aforesaid strategic/ secret information intelligence agencies of enemy countries.

CBI arrested the accused journalist and his associate ex-Navy Commander in an ongoing investigation of a case registered under Section 3 of the Official Secrets Act r/w Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, the CBI stated in a statement.

The CBI had registered the said case on December 9, 2022, against a person for alleged involvement in the "illegal collection of sensitive information including the minute details of the DRDO defence projects and their progress, sensitive details about the future procurement of Indian armed forces which reveal the strategic preparedness of country's classified communications and information relating to national security, details of the strategic and diplomatic talks of India with our friendly countries and sharing such classified information with intelligence agencies of foreign countries".

Searches were conducted around 15 locations, in NCR and in Jaipur. CBI has seized 48 electronic devices including laptops, tablets, mobile phones hard disks and pen drives etc. belonging to the FIR named accused and others associated with the said accused, during searches.

"Besides, a number of incriminating documents relating to Indian defence establishments, have also been seized", said the CBI.

The data stored in cloud-based accounts, emails and social media accounts belonging to the accused/others have also been recovered by digital forensic experts of CBI. It was also alleged that the accused and his associate (Ex-Navy Commander, presently working with a private firm), were in possession of classified secret documents related to Indian defence establishments.

The scrutiny of devices recovered so far also revealed the accused's involvement in collecting confidential information related to India's Defence procurement from different sources and was in contact with several foreign Entities/Agents/Persons, and that he had entered into contracts/agreements with several foreign entities for sharing of confidential information.

It was also alleged that the accused and his family members had received substantial amounts from foreign sources, the CBI stated.

