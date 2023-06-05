CBI meant to investigate crimes, not rail accidents says, Mallika Arjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising objections to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe request made by the railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw into the Odisha railways tragedy that left over 270 persons dead and above 1,000 injured.The people in charge – your goodself and Railway Minister Vaishnaw – do not want to admit that there are problems,” the Congress chief said in the letter addressed to the PM.

“The Railway Minister claims to have already found a root cause, but yet has requested the CBI to investigate. The CBI is meant to investigate crimes, not railway accidents. The CBI, or any other law enforcement agency, cannot fix accountability for technical, institutional and political failures,” Kharge argued. In addition, they lack the technical expertise in railway safety, signalling, and maintenance practices, he said.In his letter, Kharge said the tragic train accident in Balasore, Odisha, one of the worst in Indian history, has shocked the nation.

“The country stands united in this hour of grief. However the loss of so many precious lives has shaken the conscience of every Indian. The loss of these lives is irreparable and no amount of monetary compensation or words of condolence can make up for this grave tragedy,” he said.Earlier on Sunday, railways minister Vaishnaw said the railway board has recommended a probe by the CBI into the Balasore train accident.