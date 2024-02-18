CBI Moves Court to Stop Airing of Netflix Documentary Series 'The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth'

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) moved a special court in Mumbai on Saturday (February 18) to halt the airing of the Netflix documentary series 'The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth', which focuses on the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case.

The docu-series, titled ‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: The Buried Truth’, explores the disappearance of 25-year-old Bora and is set to premiere on the streaming platform Netflix on February 23.

In its application filed through public prosecutor C J Nandode, the CBI requested the court "to issue directions to the accused and other concerned parties to stay/stop the featuring of the accused persons and the persons connected with the case in the documentary by Netflix and its broadcasting on any platform until the conclusion of the ongoing trial," reported news agency PTI.

CBI Special Judge SP Naik-Nimbalkar issued notices to Netflix Entertainment Services India and others for their response to the application. The hearing is scheduled for February 20.