CBI probe ordered into Bengal custodial death

Kolkata, Dec 15 A division bench of the Calcutta High Court has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe on an alleged custodial death in West Bengal's Nadia district.

Besides ordering the central agency probe against the investigating official attached to Murutia Police Station, the bench of Justices Chittaranjan Das and Partha Sarathi Sen has also directed the state police to initiate departmental enquiry against the police officer concerned.

In August, the victim Saokat Mondal, was picked up by the cops of the Murutia Police Station.

Next day, his body was recovered from behind a bamboo-bush near the police station.

The victim's family then approached the higher officials of the district police demanding a thorough probe in the matter.

However, failing to get any positive response from the higher officials, the victim’s family members approached the Calcutta High Court in September.

Incidentally, the day the petition was filed at the court, the police registered a murder case against the victim’s elder brother Mohon Mondal.

He then approached the court seeking bail.

