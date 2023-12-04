CBI raids Kolkata outskirts in bank forgery case: Sources

Kolkata, Dec 4 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday launched a raid and search operation at some locations in Rajarhat here in connection with over Rs 100 crore bank forgery case, sources said here.

Although the CBI officials are tight-lipped on the identities of the entities at whose offices the raid and search operations are being conducted in the northern outskirts of Kolkata, sources said that the operation, which is still underway, pertains to the bank forgery.

Besides, the central agency sleuths also raided the residence of a bank employee at Duttabad area, also located in northern Kolkata, doubting his involvement in the crime.

The CBI has become very active in West Bengal since last week.

Last week, teams of CBI escorted by the armed personnel of the central armed police forces conducted marathon raid and search operations at different places including the residences of a ruling Trinamool Congress legislator and two councilors in connection with the multi-core cash for school and municipalities jobs in the state.

The probe agency also recovered huge cash and gold from the residence of Trinamool Congress legislator from Domkal assembly constituency in Murshidabad district Jafikul Islam.

The CBI sleuths are considering summoning the legislator, who was not present at his residence during the raid and search operation last week, for questioning in the connection with the school job case.

On Sunday afternoon, Leader of the Opposition in state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari had hinted at all-out central agency actions from this week.

"From tomorrow there will be an all-round attack again. The current West Bengal government will collapse much before the end of its term in 2024," he said while reacting to BJP's landslide victory in the Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

