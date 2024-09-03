CBSE Cracks Down on Dummy Schools With Surprise Inspections in Delhi and Rajasthan

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has carried out surprise inspections across 27 schools in Rajasthan and Delhi to crack down on checking dummy schools. The aim of the inspection is to ensure that it affiliated institutions strictly follow the board guidelines.

The 27 investigation team, consist of a CBSE officer and a Principal from a CBSE-affiliated school, conducting inspections simultaneously. CBSE has released a press release informing the same.

"The inspections were meticulously planned and executed in a synchronized manner, taking place simultaneously across all selected schools within a short timeframe. This approach was adopted to maintain the element of surprise, thereby ensuring that the information gathered about the operations and compliance of the schools is accurate and reflective of their everyday functioning," the notice reads.

The move comes six months after the board cancelled the affiliation of 20 schools for enrolling dummy students and ineligible candidates.

"These inspections were aimed at ensuring that the schools affiliated with the board are strictly adhering to the norms and bylaws set forth by CBSE. The inspections were carried out by 27 teams, each comprising a CBSE officer and a principal from a CBSE-affiliated school," CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta said.

What Are Dummy Schools?

Institutions that offer full attendance to students without their attending regular classes at the school, irrespective of the fact that they are not required to attend classes, are 'dummy schools'. Some students opt for these dummy schools as they want to attend private coaching classes. Every year, lakhs of students appear for a few thousand seats in engineering and medical colleges. These students start their preparation for exams from standard 9 and choose not to attend classes in schools after the 10th to devote the time to studying.