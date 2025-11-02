CEC Gyanesh Kumar honoured with top IIT Kanpur Alumni Award

Kanpur, Nov 2 Chief Election Commissioner of India Gyanesh Kumar was on Sunday conferred the Distinguished Alumni Award by IIT Kanpur at a ceremony held on its campus.

“A proud moment, celebrating excellence, integrity and leadership in public service,” said the Election Commission of India (ECI) in a post on X.

The Distinguished Alumnus Award (DAA), started in 1989, is the highest award given by IIT Kanpur to its alumni in recognition of their outstanding achievements, said a statement.

Every year, the institute works with its alumni to honour individuals for their outstanding achievements, service to the institute, and exemplary contributions to society and nation-building, it said.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar graduated from IIT Kanpur with a B. Tech in Civil Engineering in year 1985 and was conferred the award by the Institute during the celebration of its 66th Foundation Day on Sunday.

The list of previous recipients contains illustrious names spanning fields of academic excellence, entrepreneurial excellence, professional excellence and service to the nation, it said.

Earlier in the day, CEC Gyanesh Kumar assured a peaceful and transparent Assembly election in Bihar, reaffirming "zero tolerance towards violence".

Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of an event, the CEC said: "The ECI has zero tolerance towards violence. Elections in Bihar will be conducted peacefully, lawfully and with complete transparency, ensuring that every voter has the opportunity to express their will and participate in this democratic festival..."

"Hopefully, all electors in Bihar will exercise their right to vote," said CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

The first phase of the Bihar election is on November 6, the second phase is on November 11, and counting is on November 14.

Addressing an event organised by Mathur Vaishya Samaj, Kanpur, he described the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar electoral rolls as the world’s biggest exercise for the purification of the voters’ list.

"The day electoral rolls containing names of 51 crore voters in 12 states get purified, it will be historic and something that has never been attempted in the past," he said.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor