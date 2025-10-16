Celebrate Govardhan Puja with local traditions and rituals: MP CM

Bhopal, Oct 16 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Thursday that the Govardhan Puja will be celebrated across the state on October 21 in accordance with local traditions and rituals.

He announced that farmers associated with dairy business and entrepreneurs or innovators, who have made notable contributions towards animal husbandry and milk production will be felicitated on this occasion.

The main event will be held at Ravindra Bhavan in Bhopal, featuring rituals like Govardhan Puja, Parikrama, and Annakoot Bhog.

Traditional performances such as Bareli and Thatya dances by cattle herding communities will be showcased.

Stalls featuring organic products, dairy items, and cow dung–based crafts will be set up, along with awareness booths on various government schemes related to animal husbandry, agriculture, and cooperatives.

"Those who engage in cattle rearing are true Gopals, and every home where cows are reared is a Gokul," Chief Minister Yadav said in statement, adding that the cow and cattle rearing hold a sacred place in India's ancient Sanatan culture.

The state government has prioritised cow protection and promotion, working continuously in this direction with public participation.

The goal of the state government is to double the income of dairy farmers by increasing milk production across the state.

With its natural resources and rich cattle wealth, the state contributes nearly nine per cent of India's total milk production, and the state government aims to increase this share to 20 per cent.

Chief Minister Yadav also said that the 'Dugdh Samriddhi Sampark' campaign is being conducted across villages, where veterinary doctors are visiting homes to educate farmers about advanced dairy farming techniques, breed improvement, animal health, and nutrition.

At present, 2,900 cowsheds are operational across Madhya Pradesh, managing around 4.25 lakh cattle.

Under the Mukhyamantri Gau Seva Yojana, 2,203 cowsheds have been established in rural areas across the state, housing 2.11 lakh cattle.

