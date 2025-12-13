Celebrated artisan Mohammad Dilshad: ‘Govt schemes helped us reach international buyers’

Saharanpur, Dec 13 Saharanpur, long known as the hub of exquisite wood carving in India, is today witnessing its traditional craft gain global admiration.

One of the strongest voices of this transformation is Mohammad Dilshad, a master artisan from Saharanpur, who was recently honoured with the Shilp Guru Award–2024 by President Droupadi Murmu.

Dilshad believes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Local to Global” has played a decisive role in giving Indian handicrafts, and Saharanpur’s intricate wood carving in particular, a distinct global identity.

Speaking about receiving the prestigious Shilp Guru Award, Mohammad Dilshad expressed deep gratitude to the Ministry of Textiles, the selection committee, and everyone involved in recognising his work.

He described the honour as not just a personal achievement but a moment of pride for his entire family and community.

“It is a great joy that our traditional craft has been identified and respected at such a high level,” he said in a conversation with IANS on Saturday.

Dilshad’s family has a long legacy of excellence—he himself received a UNESCO Award in 2005, his two sons were honoured with National Awards in 2006, his third son received an award in 2008, and in 2017, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath felicitated him with the Lokmat Samman.

Reflecting on the growing global reputation of Saharanpur’s wood carving, Dilshad credited the relentless hard work and dedication of local artisans. “The fine carving on wood, especially on sheesham, has made Saharanpur famous across the world,” he said, adding that this recognition is the result of generations of skilled craftsmanship and perseverance.

Dilshad strongly believes that government support is crucial in transforming Indian handicrafts into global brands. He noted that increased promotion of wood carving within India has led to greater international appreciation. “The government encourages us, provides platforms, and gives us opportunities to showcase our work abroad. When we go overseas, we receive immense respect for our art,” he said.

When asked about initiatives like One District One Product (ODOP), Dilshad acknowledged their significant role in giving national visibility to traditional crafts. According to him, such schemes have empowered artisans by connecting them to markets, resources, and recognition that were previously beyond their reach.

Highlighting Prime Minister Modi’s “Local to Global” vision, Dilshad said it has opened new pathways for artisans to reach international markets.

“Through various government schemes, we are now able to send our products not only across India but also to foreign countries. Along with business opportunities, we gain dignity and respect,” he explained.

He also pointed out that many artisans remain unaware of these schemes and stressed the need for greater awareness to help craftspeople grow their enterprises.

Sharing his experience after receiving the President’s award, Dilshad recalled how he grew up accompanying his father to workshops and exhibitions, learning the craft from a young age.

“This honour shows that if we work hard and innovate within our tradition, we too can be recognised at the highest level,” he said.

Since the award, he has noticed increased interest among people, with visitors frequently coming to learn about the craft, signalling a renewed enthusiasm for traditional artistry in Saharanpur.

On the future of the craft, Dilshad expressed optimism that government policies and initiatives would inspire the younger generation to adopt traditional arts.

He highlighted workshops and training programmes organised by the government, where new techniques are taught, helping artisans improve their skills while gaining both economic growth and social respect.

Mohammad Dilshad praised the government’s efforts to uplift grassroots artisans. “When people who work on the ground are honoured by the President and the Prime Minister on a national stage, it brings immense happiness and motivation. It shows that our art, culture, and heritage truly matter,” he said, expressing heartfelt gratitude for the recognition and support extended to India’s craftsmen.

