Central Bank of India Recruitment: 484 vacancies announced for sub staff positions

Central Bank Of India has released the recruitment notification on its official website, www.centralbankofindia.co.in. The vacancies has been announced for the position of Safai Karamchari cum sub-staff. The interested and eligible candidates can submit their online application from 20 December 2023 to 09 January 2024. Interested candidates can access the detaled information and apply on the official website www.centralbankofindia.co.in. The recruitment is specifically for Safai Karamcharicum sub-staff, comprising a total of 484 vacancies.

Selection for these positions involves an online examination and a local language test. Key dates include the release of the notification on December 19, 2023, the commencement of online applications on December 20, 2023, and the closing date for submissions on January 9, 2024. The online examination for Sub-Staff is scheduled for January/February 2024.Application fees differ based on candidate categories with SC/ST/PWBD/Women candidates required to pay Rs. 175 (inclusive of GST) and all other candidates submitting Rs. 850 (inclusive of GST) Educational qualifications necessitate a passed 10th standard or its equivalent examination and the age limit for Sub-Staff positions as of March 31, 2023 ranges from 18 to 26 years.

