Central Railway to run special Holi trains from Mumbai, to avoid crowds

Central Railway has decided to run 10 more special trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Gorakhpur and Panvel- Chapra to clear the extra rush of passengers during Holi festival. Train no. 02598 AC Holi special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.45 hrs on 05.03.2023 and 12.03.2023 and will arrive Gorakhpur at 00.30 hrs on third day.Train no. 02597 AC Holi special will leave Gorakhpur at 20.55 hrs on 03.03.2023 and 10.03.2023 and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 07.25 hrs on third day.Halts: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Chitrkoot Dham, Banda, Ragaul, Bharwa Sumerpur, Kanpur Central, Aishbag, Badshahnagar, Gonda, Basti and Khalilabad



𝗣𝗮𝗻𝘃𝗲𝗹-𝗖𝗵𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗿𝗮 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹𝘀 (𝟲 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀)

05194 special will leave Panvel at 22.50 hrs every Friday from 03.03.2023 to 17.03.2023 and will arrive Chhapra at 08.50 hrs on third day.

05193 special will leave Chhapra at 15.20 hrs every Thursday from 02.03.2023 to 16.03.2023 and will arrive Panvel at 21.00 hrs next day.

Halts: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Jn., Banaras, Varanasi, Gyanpur City and Ballia.

Composition: Two AC-2 Tier, Three AC-3 Tier, 9 Sleeper Class, 8 General Second Class including two guard's brake vans.

Reservation: Bookings for Train No.05194 and 02598 on special charges will open on 01.03.2023 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.

Meanwhile, Western Railway has also decided to run Holi Special Trains on Special Fare between Dr. Ambedkar Nagar and Patna stations.

𝗔𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗱𝗸𝗮𝗿 𝗡𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗿-𝗣𝗮𝘁𝗻𝗮 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, train No. 09343 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar - Patna Superfast Special will depart from Dr. Ambedkar Nagar every Friday at 05.05 hrs. & will reach Patna at 04.00 hrs. the next day.This train will run on 3rd, 10th and 17th March, 2023. Similarly, 09344 Patna – Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Superfast Special will depart from Patna every Saturday at 07.20 hrs. & will reach Dr. Ambedkar Nagar at 06.15 hrs. the next day. This train will run on 04th, 11th and 18th March, 2023.Enroute this train will halt at Indore, Dewas, Maksi, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Vidisha, Bina, Saugor, Damoh, Katni Murwara, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Ara and Danapur Stations in both directions.

