Centralised committee formed to strengthen recruitment process in various AIIMS

With the aim of strengthening the recruitment process in various AIIMS, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) has formed a centralised recruitment committee.

In the office order accessed by thewhich is issued on February 28, it is mentioned that with a view to strengthening the process of recruitment of faculty and non-faculty in various AIIMS including examining the possibility of introducing centralised recruitment committee has been constituted.

"In accordance with the decision taken in respect of agenda Item No. CIB 06/04 in the 6th Central Institute Body (CIB) meeting held under the Chairmanship of Hon'ble HM on 08.01.2023 at AIlMS Bhubaneswar, with a view to strengthen the process of recruitment of faculty and non-faculty in various AIIMS including examining the possibility of introducing Centralised Recruitment," the order stated.

The committee which is constituted includes Dr VK Paul, Member of NITI Aayog, Additional Secretary of PMSSY, MoHFW and Director of AlIMS, New Delhi.

"Terms of Reference of the Committee: To examine the recommendations put forth by the Committee of AIIMS, Raipur as regards the selection of faculty/ non-faculty in various AIIMS.To determine the possibility of instituting a central recruitment system for faculty/ non-faculty in all AIIMS," the order read.

The order further stated, "While deliberating on the above, the recommendations of the committee on management and governance paradigm and managing human resources may also be considered by the committee."

According to the order, the committee is advised to submit its report within two months to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

( With inputs from ANI )

