Centre convenes all-party meeting on Dec 2 ahead of Parliament's Winter Session

New Delhi, Nov 30 Ahead of the Winter session of Parliament, the Centre has called for an all-party meeting at 11 a.m. on December 2. On behalf of the Central government, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told the media in New Delhi.

Calling the upcoming Winter session of Parliament starting from December 4 as the last session of the current Lok Sabha, Joshi on Wednesday appealed to all the opposition parties to cooperate and participate in the discussion in the House.

He said that at present the Central government has fixed 24 bills for the current Winter session, its list will be finalised in the coming one or two days and the government will inform all the opposition parties about it in the forthcoming all-party meeting.

The government is likely to introduce seven new bills in the House during the Winter session, including setting up a Central Tribal University in Telangana and giving reservation to women in the Legislative Assembly of Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry.

The government has introduced the Indian Justice Code Bill -- 2023, Indian Civil Defence Code Bill -- 2023 and Indian Evidence Bill 2023, which replaces the IPC, CrPC and the Indian Evidence Act, as well as those related to the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners. Including this bill, 18 bills have also been listed for the session.

The Winter session of Parliament will conclude on December 22. There will be 15 meetings during the 19 days of the Parliament session.

This Winter session of Parliament is going to start from the next day after the election results of five states are declared and in such a situation, the election results are sure to have an impact on the proceedings of the Parliament session.

Counting of votes for the five states -- Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram Assembly elections is to be held on December 3 and this Winter session of Parliament is going to start the next day i.e. from December 4.

If Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accepts the Ethics Committee's recommendation to cancel the membership of TMC MP Mahua Moitra, then the proposal to cancel her membership can also be placed in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor