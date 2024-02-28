Centre Extends Ban on J-K Jamaat-E-Islami for Five More Years

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the government has decided to extend the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir (JeI), for an additional five years. This decision comes in light of the organization's ongoing activities deemed detrimental to the security, integrity, and sovereignty of the nation. He also said anyone threatening the security of the nation will face ruthless measures.

Pursuing PM @narendramodi Ji’s policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and separatism the government has extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir for five years, he wrote on X. The Home Minister stated that the organization persists in its activities detrimental to the security, integrity, and sovereignty of the nation.

Originally designated as an ‘Unlawful Association’ on February 28, 2019, the Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir continues to engage in actions that undermine internal security and public order, as per a notification from the Union Home Ministry. These activities have the potential to disrupt the unity and integrity of the country.

The Home Ministry has documented 47 cases filed against JeI, including an NIA case concerning the collection of funds utilized to promote violent and secessionist activities.

These funds were additionally channeled by active cadres and members of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and other terrorist groups through a well-established network to orchestrate violent protests, instigate public unrest, and fuel communal discord. This campaign generated a pervasive sense of fear and insecurity not only in Jammu and Kashmir but across the entire nation.

An additional NIA case has been filed against members and cadres of JeI, including Ameer Mohammed Shamsi, chief executive of Al-Huda Educational Trust (AHET), for receiving funds through AHET, Rajouri, under the guise of JeI, despite its prohibition in February 2019.

These funds were subsequently utilized by members in anti-national activities within the Jammu and Kashmir region. AHET was established by the senior leadership of JeI, with seven top leaders, including the accused Ameer Mohammed Shamsi, serving as trustees of the trust.