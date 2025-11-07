Centre gave Rs 3,229 crore to Panjab University, says BJP

Chandigarh, Nov 7 Asserting that the Centre provided Rs 3,229 crore, while the Punjab government contributed just Rs 538 crore to Panjab University in Chandigarh, the state unit of the BJP on Friday hailed the Union government for withdrawing the notification of dissolving the university's Senate and Syndicate.

"The decision fully respects the sentiments of people of Punjab," BJP state Vice President Subhash Sharma told the media here, saying the step taken by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to withdraw the notification on October 28, "is extremely sensitive".

He said that the AAP government in Punjab tried to "mislead" the public on this issue. In reality, it was the state BJP that conveyed the sentiments of the people of the Punjab to the Centre.

Sharma, accompanying state media head Vineet Joshi and spokesperson S. S. Channy, explained that the notification issued on October 28 regarding reforms in the Senate and Syndicate was withdrawn on November 4 in view of public sentiment.

The notification has been placed in abeyance indefinitely. He clarified that this notification will neither be implemented at present nor at any point in the future.

"BJP's stand has always been clear that the interests of Panjab University and Punjab's rights will not be compromised," he said.

BJP leader said both the Chief Minister and the state Education Minister are ex officio members of the Senate of Panjab University, yet they have never attended even a single meeting.

"Not only this, even the two MLAs nominated by the state Assembly did not attend any meeting," he said.

He said the reform process had begun during the tenure of Vice-Chancellor Prof Arun Grover under the Congress government.

A committee formed at that time comprised of Punjab government representatives as well.

He questioned: What was the Punjab government's stand in those meetings? Did they oppose the reforms or support them? For three years, neither was any letter sent to the Centre nor did anyone meet the President to convey any objection.

Citing figures, Sharma said the Central government has provided Rs 3,229 crore grants to Panjab University since 2014, while the Punjab government has given only Rs 538 crore.

"The Centre continues to contribute its full 60 per cent share, but the Punjab government is providing only 20 per cent instead of 40 per cent."

According to BJP leader Sharma, currently, Rs 250 crore of the Punjab government is outstanding towards the university, including pensions, hostel expenses, and scholarship grants.

He said the AAP government must stop "political drama" and fulfil its financial responsibility by releasing the pending Rs 250 crore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor