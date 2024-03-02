Centre inks tripartite agreement to address indigenous issues in Tripura

New Delhi, March 2 A tripartite agreement among the Centre, Tripura government and TIPRA Motha was inked in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, aiming to provide a "lasting solution" to the challenges faced by the indigenous communities in the state.

On the occasion, Amit Shah said that the agreement reflects the government's commitment to rectifying historical injustices and embracing the realities of the present to pave the way for a brighter future.

Earlier, the leader of TIPRA Motha, Pradyot Debbarma, had resorted to a 'fast-unto-death' protest, demanding a permanent resolution of the issues confronting indigenous peoples.

However, following assurances from the Central government's interlocutors, Debbarma arrived in the national capital and ultimately consented to the pact.

Reflecting on the significance of the agreement, Pradyot Debbarma expressed gratitude and said, "It's a victory for my people, for the impoverished villagers who aspire for a better tomorrow, who seek integration into the mainstream, and who believe in securing a brighter future for their children. I will return to Agartala and end my fast."

Assuring all stakeholders in Tripura, Debbarma said, "You will no longer need to fight for your rights. The Union Government is committed to proactively establishing mechanisms to safeguard your interests."

The union home minister also commended the constructive role played by the Tripura Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance, popularly known as TIPRA Motha, and all tribal parties, along with the sincere efforts of Tirpura government, towards reaching this agreement.

Amit Shah also said that the government's dedication to peace and stability in the Northeast, citing the signing of 11 peace and boundary settlement agreements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

He announced that the peace pact with the insurgent group National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) marks a significant step forward and will be the final one before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

