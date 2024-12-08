Centre must intervene for release of TN fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy: PMK

Chennai, Dec 8 Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president and former Union Minister Anbumani Ramadoss has called for immediate intervention by the Union government to secure the release of Tamil fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Ramadoss said that 40 fishermen from Tamil Nadu had been detained by the Sri Lankan Navy over the past week.

The arrests have sparked protests from the fishermen and their families, who are demanding urgent action. “These arrests challenge India’s sovereignty,” said the former Union Minister, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

He pointed out that in 2024 alone, 569 Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested, and 73 boats were impounded by the Sri Lankan Navy.

He urged the Union government to ensure the immediate release of the detained fishermen and also called for joint efforts by both Central and state governments to find a permanent resolution to the recurring issue.

On Sunday (December 8), the Sri Lankan Navy arrested eight fishermen from Rameswaram for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing near Neduntheevu.

Two mechanised fishing vessels were also seized. The detained fishermen were taken to the Kankesanturai Port Camp for investigation and are expected to be handed over to Jaffna Fisheries Department officials.

This incident follows the arrest of 14 Tamil Nadu fishermen on December 4, along with the seizure of two fishing vessels near Katchatheevu.

The detained fishermen claimed they were severely attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy, which allegedly damaged their fishing nets and GPS equipment.

Some also accused the Navy of ramming their boats, causing extensive damage.

On December 3, another 18 Tamil Nadu fishermen were detained near Neduntheevu for allegedly crossing the IMBL. They, along with their boats, were taken to the Kankesan Naval Base for further investigation.

The repeated arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen have caused widespread distress within the fishing community.

According to Tamil Nadu Coastal Police, Sri Lankan authorities have accused the fishermen of entering Sri Lankan waters and engaging in illegal fishing activities.

Many of these detained fishermen remain in Sri Lankan jails, leading to widespread protests and demands for government intervention.

During a recent visit to Sri Lanka, the Union External Affairs Minister discussed the issue with the Sri Lankan government, urging measures to prevent further arrests and seizures.

However, the arrests have continued, deepening fears among the fishing community.

A. Thajudhin, General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Meenavar Peravai, expressed concern over the increasing hardships faced by fishermen and their families.

“The livelihood of our fishermen is under threat. Thousands of families who rely on fishing and related activities are facing severe hardship. A sense of fear has already gripped fishermen and their families about venturing out to sea,” he said.

Thajudhin also criticised the Sri Lankan government’s decision to nationalise seized mechanised fishing boats, stating that it would devastate the fishing industry.

“Many fishermen have taken loans to purchase these expensive boats, expecting to repay them through their earnings,” he explained.

Fishermen’s associations across Tamil Nadu have announced large-scale protests in coastal districts.

They have also written to the Prime Minister, urging him to intervene and put an end to mid-sea arrests and the seizure of mechanised boats, which are essential for their livelihoods.

