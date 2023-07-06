Centre notifies appointment of Justice Sheo Kumar Singh-I as acting chairperson of NGT

New Delhi [India], July 6 : The Central Government on Thursday notified the appointment of Justice Sheo Kumar Singh-I, judicial member, National Green Tribunal to act as chairperson of the National Green Tribunal.

The notification stated that the vacancy in the office of chairperson has arisen due to the superannuation of Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, with effect from July 6, 2023, until the date on which a new chairperson is appointed in accordance with the provisions of the Tribunal Reform Act, 2021, read with the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010.

In exercise of the powers conferred by section 11 of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010 (19 of 2010) read with clause (a) of rule 7 of the Tribunal (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2021, the Central Government hereby authorises Justice Sheo Kumar Singh-I, Judicial Member, National Green Tribunal to act as Chairperson of the National Green Tribunal, stated the Notification issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel who had taken over National Green Tribunal as chairperson on July, 6, 2018 completed his tenure of 5 years today. During his period of five years, Justice Goel had brought in several innovative and people friendly methods for providing justice in the area of environment.

Justice Sheo Kumar Singh-I graduated from Allahabad University in the year 1975. He passed out as a Law Graduate from Allahabad University in the year 1978. He joined Judicial Service in 1984 and worked as District Judge in different Districts of UP, Registrar (Judicial), Supreme Court of India, Registrar General, High Court of Judicature at Allahabad before his elevation as High Court Judge. He was appointed Observer, Ram Janam Bhumi, Ayodhya, Faizabad (By the order of Supreme of India to monitor the excavation work carried out by the expert team of Archeological Survey of India and worked there wef 2005 to 2017). He was elevated as Judge at Allahabad and served there till 16/01/2018. He also served as Judge, Industrial Tribunal UP, Chairman of Oversight Committee, UP constituted by National Green Tribunal.

He was appointed as Judicial Member, National Green Tribunal on March 11, 2020.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor