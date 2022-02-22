Centre orders blocking of apps, website, and social media handles linked with banned Sikh group

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has ordered blocking of mobile applications, website, and social media accounts of foreign-based 'Punjab Politics TV' allegedly having close links with Sikhs For Justice (SFJ).Reasoning the action, the ministry stated that the organisation had been declared unlawful under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.The ministry of information and broadcasting said in a statement that the channel was “attempting to use online media to disturb public order” during the Punjab assembly elections. Earlier the ministry launched a crackdown on Pakistan’s based digital channels, portals, and social media handles running anti-India agenda and spreading fake news. It had ordered the blocking of 35 YouTube news channels and two websites last month.

The ministry stated that the content pushed on digital platforms by the foreign-based channel had the “potential to incite communal disharmony and separatism”. It added that the content was “found to be detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the State, and public order.” "It was also observed that the launch of new apps and social media accounts was timed to gain traction during the ongoing elections," the ministry said.“The Government of India remains vigilant and committed to secure the overall information environment in India and thwart any actions having the potential to undermine India’s sovereignty and integrity,” the information ministry said in the release.The fear of separatist elements interfering with the democratic process gained traction after former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas levelled damaging allegations against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Vishwas alleged that the AAP national convener was ready to compromise India's sovereignty and integrity to become the chief minister of Punjab, a claim swiftly dismissed by Kejriwal as baseless.



