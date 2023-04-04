Centre released Rs 22.74 cr to Arunachal Pradesh under PMGSY as grant-in-aid

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], April 4 : In a major push towards enhancing rural road connectivity in the state, the Centre has released an amount of Rs 22.74 crore to Arunachal Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) as grant-in-aid.

The incentive has been given for the best performance of the State in the implementation of PMGSY during 2022-23 under set parameters.

The funds released will be used for periodic maintenance of rural roads already constructed under PMGSY as per directives of the government of India.

During 2022-23, (till December 2022) a length of 1,096.24 kms was constructed in the state including 61 long-span bridges.

Efforts of the state government in improving good quality construction with appropriate new technology and fund spent on maintenance and renewal of roads are considered for the financial incentives.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh assured that the grant will be optimally and judiciously utilszed.

He said that rural connectivity is a top priority of the state government and the grant would greatly help the state government in the maintenance of already constructed PMGSY roads.

The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister also congratulated the state Rural Works Department for their good work, which has been recognized by the central government.

