Centre says normal monsoon expected this year

New Delhi, April 11 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that the country will witness normal rainfall during the monsoon season, adding that there are 67 per cent chances of normal to above-normal rainfall this year.

Secretary in the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, M. Ravichandran said that the country will see normal rain during the Southwest monsoon season.

He added that there is a likelihood of a 96 per cent of the long-period average of roughly 87 cm.

