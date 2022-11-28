Centre sitting on names of judges approved by Collegium for appointment in HCs, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday noted that consideration of name of judges recommended by the Collegium for appointments in the High Courts has been delayed by the Centre for months.

A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul observed that most of the names recommended have crossed the 4-month limit and they have not received any information yet.

The court also noted that some names are pending for the last one-and-a- half years.

The Supreme Court remarked that it appears that the government is unhappy that the NJAC did not pass Constitutional muster and said that can be the reason to not clear the names.

Holding the names for a long time frustrates the system, the court said.

Supreme Court asked the Attorney General of India and the Solicitor General to ensure that the law of the land laid down by this court is followed.

The Supreme Court asked AG and SG to convey the sentiments of the bench to the government.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Vikas Singh mentioned the Law Minister's statement on Collegium.

The Court also expressed its disappointment with the statement given by the Law Minister in a news channel, and said, "I have ignored all press reports, but this has come from somebody high enough also. With an interview... I am not saying anything else."

The court said that it should not have happened.

The court said that timelines relating to the consideration of judges' names have to be adhered to.

"We expect the AG and SG to ensure that the law of the land laid down by this court is followed," it said.

The court listed the matter for hearing on December 8.

The court in the last hearing had expressed unhappiness with the Centre for keeping pending the names recommended by the Collegium for the appointment of judges in the High Courts and Apex Court.

The court had remarked that keeping names on hold is not acceptable as it is becoming some sort of a device to compel persons to withdraw their names, as has happened.

The court observation came while hearing a plea filed by the Advocates Association Bengaluru.

( With inputs from ANI )

