Centre to install 22 new mobile towers in bordering areas of Arunachal Pradesh

The Central government has decided to install 22 new mobile towers in the bordering areas of Arunachal Pradesh to improve the mobile connectivity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) here.

The government is also planning to build a mini hydel project for the military.

Deputy Commissioner of Tawang, Kesang Ngurup Damo, toldthat, 22 new mobile towers will be installed in the bordering areas of the state and the Centre has already sanctioned it.

"The BSNL and Airtel will install new mobile towers. BSNL will install 18 mobile towers while Airtel will install 4 mobile towers. We had given a proposal for installing 45 mobile towers and the Centre has approved 22 mobile towers as of now. The government has taken initiative to improve mobile connectivity along the bordering areas aiming at good mobile connectivity to security forces as well as civilians. The Defence areas have been given priority. The new mobile towers will be installed in the bordering areas like Chuna, Yangtse, Damteng Bumla, Klemta, Y Junction, T Gompa area, Lumpo, Zemithang," Kesang Ngurup Damo said.

He further said that the government has also decided to build a 200 Kilowatt mini hydel project for the military in the T-Gompa area.

"Apart from this, the government will build another mini hydel project in the Mago area. The government has also planned to extend electricity supply to the uncovered bordering areas," the top official said.

He further said that the district administration has executed several projects of both central and state government and many development projects are going on.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor