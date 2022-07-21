Centre unleashed political vendetta using probe agencies, targeting prominent leaders: Opposition

As Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering probe, Opposition parties criticized the Central government for unleashing a "relentless vendetta against political opponents" through misuse of investigative agencies by targeting prominent leaders of various parties.

Lashing out at the Centre government over the misuse of probe agencies, the Opposition in a joint statement said that they will intensify their fight against the "anti-people Modi Sarkar".

Condemning this they further said that prominent leaders of a number of political parties have been deliberately targeted and subjected to harassment in an unprecedented manner.

"The Modi Sarkar has unleashed a relentless campaign of vendetta against its political opponents and critics through the mischievous misuse of investigative agencies. Prominent leaders of a number of political parties have been deliberately targeted and subjected to harassment in an unprecedented manner," the statement reads.

"We condemn this and resolve to continue and intensify our collective fight against the anti-people, anti-farmer, anti-Constitution policies of the Modi Sarkar that is destroying the social fabric of our society," it added.

The statement was released after the meeting of floor leaders of all Opposition parties in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha met at the office of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament.

Apart from the Congress, Opposition party's leaders of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Shiv Sena and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) were present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a meeting with top ministers to discuss the government's strategy in Parliament.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Anurag Thakur and Kiren Rijiju are amongst those present in the meeting.

This development comes as Opposition parties continued to force adjournments in the two Houses of Parliament on Wednesday over their demands related to price rise and imposition of GST by the government on some items of daily use.

Notably, both the Houses of Parliament have been adjourned today following sloganeering by some Opposition members minutes after the House proceedings began for the day.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are witnessing a continuous adjournment due to Opposition protests.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on July 18 and will continue till August 12. There will be 18 sittings during the Session.

( With inputs from ANI )

