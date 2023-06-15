Chamba murder: Section 144 imposed, CM asks police to be on alert

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 15 : Himachal Pradesh Police enforced Section 144 in the Kihar police station area of Chamba district in light of the murder of a 21-year-old man last week, the officials said on Thursday.

The police had recovered the mutilated body of the slain youth on June 9. The case was registered in connection with the killing and five people were arrested, the officials said.

The police informed further that the state was on alert, apprehending communal violence, and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held a meeting with deputy commissioners and other officials.

"A brutal murder took place in Chamba district and we found the mutilated body on June 9. We have already addressed all five accused in the matter and they all are members of a family. Today, a mob tried to set a house, which was vacated, on fire. The protesters tried to vandalise the SDPO's vehicle as well," Abhishek Trivedi, additional director general, Law and Order, Himachal Pradesh Police, told reporters.

"The chief minister held a meeting with the deputy commissioners and other officials. We were told to alert all police stations in the state and ensure the safety and security of all minorities. The deputy commissioner of Chamba has enforced Section 144 in the Kihar police station area," ADGP Trivedi added.

According to the police, the deceased was a Hindu boy and there are allegations that he was in a relationship with a girl from the minority community. However, they added that they were on alert and there have been no communal flare-ups in the area in light of the incident.

"The victim was a Hindu and there are allegations that he was in a relationship with a girl from the minority community. The situation is tense but under control. Some political leaders are expected to visit the area in the coming days. We have put the force on alert but there have been no communal incidents as yet. We are holding an investigation and are looking into all possible angles," the ADGP said.

"We don't have any further updates on the incident of arson today. However, the deputy commissioner and SP, Chamba, are at the spot and a case will be registered in this matter soon," the ADGP added.

