Champai Soren-Led JMM-Congress Government Secures Trust Vote in Jharkhand Assembly

On Monday, the Champai Soren-led government emerged victorious in a crucial vote of confidence held in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. The new Chief Minister, backed by 47 MLAs, successfully fended off the challenge posed by 29 opposition members.

During the trust vote proceedings, Chief Minister Champai Soren took a swipe at the opposition, accusing the BJP of attempting to destabilize the democratically elected government of Jharkhand.

I proudly say that I am part-2 of Hemant Soren, he further added. Soren lauded the former CM and said, Today the whole country is seeing how injustice is being done to Hemant Soren. If you go to any village, you will find Hemant Soren's schemes in every house.

The ruling JMM-led alliance expressed confidence in their ability to secure victory in the floor test, despite skepticism from the opposition BJP.

Former Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), made a poignant appearance during the assembly session. He condemned his arrest on January 31 as a "black day" for India, alleging the involvement of Raj Bhawan in the affair.

We refuse to concede defeat. If they believe incarcerating me will lead to their triumph, they underestimate Jharkhand's resilience, proclaimed Hemant Soren. Addressing allegations of involvement in a land scam, he challenged his detractors to produce evidence. If proven, I will exit politics, vowed Soren.